Buccaneers coach is concerned that the Buccaneers have a culture of losing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were widely expected to take a step forward this season, and potentially contend for a playoff spot. Instead, the Bucs have regressed, and they're sitting at 2-5 and in last place in the NFC South.

There are a lot of things that have gone wrong for the Bucs, from their horrible defense (29th in yards per game, 24th in points per game, 30th in DVOA) to their decrepit run game (24th in yards per carry, 29th in yards per game, 19th in DVOA) to their stalled-out and largely unimaginative pass game.

There could be any number of explanations for why the Bucs are struggling, but here's one from Bucs coach Dirk Koetter: the team has a losing culture. Koetter answered a fan question on Buccaneers Radio Network centered on that subject, and here's what he said, per Joe Bucs Fan.

Fan caller Muhammad: "One of the things you alluded to last year was culture of losing. You attributed it what was going on with the Bucs to that. And when you said that, I agreed with you 100 percent. Because for years I was saying that's the reason. I think there has been a lack of commitment to excellence and efficiency by this organization prior to you coming here. And I think last year especially, still that was happening. That culture of losing was created because of that you alluded to that. So my question to you coach is, do you think that culture is still happening and that's the reason that the Bucs are in this situation? Because I see it, but I want to see if you can talk about this, if you agree with me on that." Dirk Koetter: "Well, that's an excellent observation by Muhammad. And I thought, I thought that we kicked it last year, you know. I thought we were over that. We had an excellent offseason. We've got really good leadership from our players. So here we are. Here we are on this losing streak. And, you know, I don't want to believe it's culture; I really don't. And I'm around these guys every day. But at the same time we have lost four in a row; you can't hide from that. I want to believe that's not what the reason is because we've worked very hard to overcome that. "But until you overcome it consistently, and I'm a part of that, so I'm not trying to point a finger at anybody else. I'm a part of that, all the coaches are and the players are as well. I hope that's not what it is, but I don't have a steadfast answer as to what it is right now other than the one thing that definitely shows up on tape is we're just not playing consistent enough across the board. ... When we get back to playing good solid football in all three phases, I think the wins will come back."

If the Bucs do have a losing culture, it seems unlikely that it's hanging over from a previous era. Most of the team's young core was drafted by the Bucs over the last few years, and many of the important non-homegrown players are recent free-agent signings as well. At least Koetter takes responsibility for the alleged losing culture by saying he's part of it and he's not trying to point a finger at anybody else, but at a certain point, he also has to be held responsible for changing it.

The Bucs elevated Koetter to the head coaching spot because they thought he'd help Jameis Winston -- and, by extension, the entire team -- take the next step. If Winston has stepped forward at all, it's only marginally. There needs to be some sort of progress on that front, and soon, or eventually Koetter is likely going to be the one that gets blamed.