For the first 21 years of their existence, the Tampa Buccaneers had one of the most iconic uniforms in the NFL and that uniform will be finally be making a return this year.

The Bucs announced on Monday that the Creamsicle jerseys are officially back. The team will wear them for one game this season and that will come in Week 6 against the Lions (Oct. 15).

Buccaneers fans have spent nearly a decade clamoring for the return of the Creamsicle jerseys, according to the team's chief operating officer, Brian Ford.

"The return of our beloved Creamsicle uniforms for this special game is something that our fans have been passionate about for many years, and we are excited to celebrate the history of our franchise with a unique, dedicated Creamsicle gameday experience," Ford said in a statement. "This is more than a throwback game; it is a celebration of our legacy and some of the great moments and players that make our story so special to our fans."

The Buccaneers originally wore their Creamsicle uniforms from 1976 to 1996, but they dumped them in 1997 after making a dramatic change to their color scheme. However, since fans loved them so much, the Buccaneers decided to wear the Creamsicle uniforms on special occasions starting in 2009. The Bucs wore the bright orange jerseys annually until 2012, but then had to scrap the plan after the NFL implemented its one-helmet rule in 2013.

The Buccaneers currently wear a pewter-colored helmet, which created a problem, because they preferred to wear a white helmet with their Creamsicle uniforms. Under the one-helmet rule, they were no longer allowed to wear the white helmets, so they decided to scrap the Creamsicle look altogether. However, the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule in June 2021, which opened the door for the Bucs to bring back the Creamsicles.

The fact that the Bucs will be playing the Lions in the Creamsicle game is somewhat fitting, considering that the two teams used to be division rivals. From 1977 thru 2001, both teams were in the NFC Central.