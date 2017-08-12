Buccaneers cut Roberto Aguayo one year after trading up to draft kicker

It looks like we can officially label Roberto Aguayo as a bust.

The Buccaneers cut ties with their kicker after just one season Saturday, one day after Aguayo missed two kicks in a 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Agauyo's first miss of the night came on a second-quarter extra point that clanked off the upright. His second miss came from 47 yards out with one minute left in the fourth quarter. If Aguayo had made the kick, the Bucs would've cut Cincinnati's lead to just one score.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter sounded extremely frustrated with his kicker after the game.

"I keep saying it and I can't say it anymore. You're a kicker. You've gotta make your kicks," Koetter said, via ESPN.com.

Aguayo didn't make any excuses for his two misses following Tampa Bay's loss in Cincinnati.

"Honestly, the extra point felt good. I know I pushed it a little bit, and I felt hopefully it would stay in but it broke right. Unlucky," Aguayo said. "That last one, I was just trying to put a good hit on it. I hit it good. It was starting down the line and it just kept fading. Not what I wanted. Obviously not up to the standards that I want. You just have to keep your head up move on to the next day."

Unfortunately for Aguayo, there won't be a next day, at least not in Tampa.

With Aguayo out, that likely means the new kicker in Tampa will be Nick Folk. The Buccaneers brought Folk in during the offseason to challenge Aguayo after the kicker struggled as a rookie in 2016.

Aguayo spent most of 2016 under a microscope thanks to the fact that the Buccaneers traded up to select him in the second round of the NFL Draft. The selection made Aguayo just the third kicker since 2000 to be taken in the second round or higher.

The rookie responded to the pressure by finishing last in the NFL in field goal percentage. Aguayo only hit 71 percent of his kicks, which was due in large part to the fact that he went 4 of 11 on kicks of 40 yards or longer.

The Buccaneers became the laughingstock of the NFL Draft in 2016 with their move up for Aguayo. To land the former Florida State kicker, the Bucs traded a third-round pick (No. 74) and a fourth-round pick (No. 106) to Kansas City that allowed Tampa to move up to the 59th spot and grab Aguayo.

As if getting cut isn't bad enough, things are going to gets worse for Agauyo because he's going to have to relive the entire situation on national television. The Bucs are featured on this season's edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks," which means there's a good chance we're going to get an in-depth look at Aguayo's release Tuesday (10 p.m. ET).