Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson says he wants to play for Sean McVay and the Rams

After two playoff-less seasons in Tampa Bay, it sure sounds like DeSean Jackson is already mapping out his departure. And he has a destination in mind.

During an appearance on the "Simms & Lefkoe" podcast on Bleacher Report, Jackson revealed that he'd like to join Sean McVay and the Rams. The only problem, as Jackson noted? He's still under contract with the Buccaneers through the upcoming season.

“I would like to end up in LA, being a Ram...Sean McVay, you know we got some connections from when I was in DC.” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kohMl4gKUy — Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) January 30, 2019

This is not at all surprising. As Jackson noted, he's familiar with McVay from their three years together in Washington when McVay was the Redskins' offensive coordinator. And then there's the fact that McVay has turned into one of the league's best coaches who already has the Rams in the Super Bowl, which you can stream here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access. It's no shock a 32-year-old receiver wants to join one of the best teams in football that is coached by one of the league's best offensive play-callers and schemers.

At this point, who wouldn't want to join the Rams?

DeSean Jackson wants to be traded to the Rams. Like the guy trying to invite himself to a party. And the Rams have to be all, 'yeah, my mom said I could only allow four people, so ..." — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 30, 2019

It's fun to imagine Jackson on the Rams' offense that already tests defenses downfield with Brandin Cooks. Jackson is the league's premier downfield threat. He's averaged 17.4 yards per catch over his 11-year career. Among players with at least 100 receptions since 2008, only Malcom Floyd has averaged more yards per catch, but Jackson has played in 54 more games and racked up 5,067 more receiving yards than Floyd in that span.

It's a fun idea, but that doesn't mean it'll happen. For one, he's still on the Buccaneers' roster. And it's not difficult to imagine new coach Bruce Arians, who loves a deep downfield passing game, wanting to keep Jackson for the 2019 season. The Rams also might not feel like they need Jackson. They already gave Cooks a long-term contract. Robert Woods is locked in as their second receiver. Once Cooper Kupp is able to return from his torn ACL, he should immediately become Jared Goff's most trusted target again. At this point, Jackson would be a luxury to the Rams. They have more pressing needs than wide receiver.

All of this is a long-winded way of saying it be difficult to envision a scenario that sees Jackson joining the Rams at some point in the next year or so.