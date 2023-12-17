One of the biggest stories prior to Sunday's slate of NFL games was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' decision to make Devin White a healthy scratch for the Buccaneers' game against the Packers.

White missed the Buccaneers' last two games with a knee injury, but several outlets, including the Tampa Bay Times, have reported that White being inactive for Sunday's game had nothing to do with injuries.

This has been a trying season for White, who wanted but was not given a contract extension this past offseason. White initially asked for a trade before ultimately deciding to play under the $11.7 million club option. He had 69 tackles, an interception and two sacks through 11 games before suffering his knee injury.

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, White has started in each of his 73 career regular season games. He has six additional starts in the preseason that includes the Buccaneers' upset win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. White was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 after recording 128 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

With White out, three-year veteran K.J. Wright will continue to start in his place. Wright has 18 tackles this season after having a season-high eight stops during last Sunday's win over the Falcons.