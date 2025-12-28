Two Florida teams square off in Week 17 action when the Miami Dolphins host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are aiming to bounce back after a critical loss last week to the Carolina Panthers. At 7-8, Tampa now trails 8-7 Carolina by a game in the standings ahead of a Week 18 matchup. The Bucs face a Dolphins team that has benched its highly-paid quarterback in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, who is set to make his second career start this weekend.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 5.5-point road favorites per the latest Buccaneers vs. Dolphins odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Dolphins vs. Buccaneers picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Dolphins on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins betting preview

Odds: Buccaneers -5.5, over/under 44.5

At 7-8, the Bucs have underperformed in a lackluster NFC South this year. They've been especially bad against the spread at 5-10 ATS, though they're 8-7 to the Over. Miami is 7-8 ATS this year and is also 8-7 to the Over. Each team has seen three of its last five games finish Under the total.

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins SGP

Miami +5.5

Over 44.5

Tampa Bay Over 13.5 first half points

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Buccaneers vs. Dolphins score prediction, picks

The model likes the Dolphins to cover at home, with that occurring in 56% of its 10,000 simulations. The model also sees value backing the underdog Dolphins on the money line as they win outright 44% of the time. The Over is also a key play here, with that side of the total hitting 62% of the time.

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins score prediction: Buccaneers 28, Dolphins 25



Want more Week 17 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 17 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.