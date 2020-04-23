Buccaneers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Tampa Bay's Round 1 selection

Keep track of exactly who the Bucs are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers made the biggest splash free-agent signing in possibly the history of the league when they lured Tom Brady to Tampa, and they followed it up by landing his ex-teammate Rob Gronkowski earlier this week. Now they'll turn to the draft to find the right pieces for a potential title run. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 14

2 45

3 76

4 117

5 161

6 194

7 241*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 241 acquired from Patriots as part of Rob Gronkowski trade

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW