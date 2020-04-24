Buccaneers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Tampa Bay's Round 2-3 selections

The Buccaneers made a small trade up the board on Thursday, moving up one spot in order to select a tackle to help protect new quarterback Tom Brady. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 13* OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa B 2 45



3 76



4 117



5 161



6 194



7 241*



7 245*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 draft trade notes