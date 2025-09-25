After a solid rookie season, the expectation was that Marvin Harrison Jr. would take the next step in 2025. So far, that hasn't been the case, as the Cardinals wideout has caught just 10 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown through three games.

While some Cardinals fans are surely worried about Harrison, Buccaneers rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka is confident that better days are ahead for his former Ohio State teammate.

"I'm not worried about him at all," Egbuka said on "Up & Adams." "Not not even a little bit. Marvin and I were roommates coming into Ohio State, we did absolutely everything together. And we came into Ohio State saying, like, 'Hey, we're going to put our head down, we're going to work, and we're going to be one of the greatest duos to ever do it here.' And looking at the stats and stuff, I think what we set out to do held true.

"The amount of work I've seen him put in over the past years when we were at Ohio State, working until dark. He wakes up early and he's just constantly thinking about football. So, the yips are a real thing. They happen from time to time. I've had them myself, but there's absolutely no worries. He's one of the most talented individuals I've had the pleasure of working with. The sky is really the limit for him. I can't wait to see what he does the rest he does the rest of the year and his career."

Sophomore slump or worse? What's going on with Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. and Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr.? JP Acosta

Harrison is struggling, but the Cardinals' passing game as a whole has got to be better if Arizona is going to build off of its 2-1 start. Arizona is just 28th in the NFL in passing yards, which has undoubtedly contributed to the offense being just 21st in third down efficiency and 19th in red zone efficiency.

Only tight end Trey McBride has more receptions than Harrison, whose 10 receptions equals the total amount of catches for fellow wideouts Greg Dortch, Zay Jones and Michael Wilson. Harrison is likely feeling the weight of having to carry the majority of the Cardinals' passing game.

One big game, however, can be all a player or a unit needs to turn the corner. Cardinals fans are surely hoping that game is Thursday night's showdown against division rival Seattle.