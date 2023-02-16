The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found their next offensive coordinator. The team is expected to hire Dave Canales, who has spent the past 13 years with the Seattle Seahawks, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Canales won a Super Bowl back in 2013 as an assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to receivers coach in 2015 before moving to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the team's passing game coordinator before resuming his role as quarterbacks coach last season.

Canales ought to thank Geno Smith for his assistance in helping him land the Buccaneers job. The two enjoyed a tremendous partnership last year that culminated with Smith winning Comeback Player of the Year. Smith's play helped Seattle finish with a 9-8 record and a surprise trip to the playoffs.

Canales is replacing former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who held the position for five years. Under Leftwich, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV after scoring 31 points against the Chiefs.

Tampa Bay is in search of a new quarterback following Tom Brady's retirement. The offense still has one of the league's best receiving duos in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.