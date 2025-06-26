The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have established themselves as the top team in the NFC South, having won four straight division titles and made five straight playoff appearances for the NFC's longest active streak. Now, the franchise has rewarded its top two decision-makers.

Thursday, the Buccaneers announced they had agreed to multi-year extensions with both coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht. According to NFL Media, Bowles is the first Buccaneers lead man to receive an extension since Jon Gruden in 2008.

"Jason and Todd's excellent leadership and vision have been critical to our organizational success, and the winning culture they have established has us well positioned into the future," Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement. "Jason has evolved into one of the top talent evaluators and general managers in the NFL, while Todd has led us to three consecutive division titles and is one of the league's leading defensive minds. Under their guidance, we will continue building towards another championship."

In 2022, and after three seasons as Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator, Bowles was promoted to lead the Buccaneers into a new era following the Bruce Arians-Tom Brady chapter, which brought the franchise its second Super Bowl championship. While it was a daunting task, Bowles has improved his win total in each season, and his defense has consistently been one of the best in the league. According to the Buccaneers' official website, Tampa Bay ranks first in rushing yards allowed per game (93.8) and fumble recoveries (68) since Bowles arrived in 2019, as well as second in sacks (281) and fifth in red zone touchdown percentage allowed (53.8%).

"I am extremely appreciative of the confidence that the Glazer Family has shown in my abilities to lead this football team. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly and am honored to have," Bowles said in a statement. "It starts at the top, and their unwavering commitment to our organization allows us to perform at our best and compete for championships. I am equally excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we've enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals."

Licht has held his post since 2014, and his first-ever draft selection for the Bucs was future Hall-of-Fame wideout Mike Evans, who just registered his 11th straight season with 1,000 yards. He also drafted other key contributors such as Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea, Chris Godwin and Antoine Winfield Jr. According to ESPN, the Buccaneers lead the NFL in total snaps and starts by homegrown players drafted in Rounds 1-5 since 2014.

Licht also predicted the career resurrection of Baker Mayfield, who registered the best season of his career in 2024 with 4,500 yards passing and 41 touchdowns.

"I am very grateful to the Glazer Family for the trust and belief they have shown in what we are doing here," Licht said in a statement. "Their commitment to providing the resources along with their dedication to fostering a winning culture throughout our entire building are the primary reasons for the great success we have enjoyed these past five seasons. I am also very excited to continue working alongside Todd well into the future as we continue our mission of finding and developing talented players and chasing additional championships for our great fans."