The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get back on track when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFC South matchup on 'Thursday Night Football.' Atlanta is coming off a 37-9 loss at Seattle on Sunday, while Tampa Bay dropped a 24-20 decision to the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons (4-9), who have lost seven of their last eight games, are 2-5 on the road this season. The Buccaneers (7-6), who have lost five of their last seven, are 3-3 on their home field. Receiver Drake London (knee) has been ruled out for Atlanta. Mike Evans (collarbone) is questionable for Tampa Bay.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 on a 50-35 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Buccaneers. Here are the odds and trends for Bucs vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Buccaneers spread Tampa Bay -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. Buccaneers over/under 44 points Falcons vs. Buccaneers money line Tampa Bay -239, Atlanta +195 Falcons vs. Buccaneers picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Buccaneers streaming Prime Video

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield powers the Tampa Bay offense. In 13 games this season, he has completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,722 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 90.6 rating. He has also rushed 43 times for 285 yards (6.6 average) and one touchdown. In the first meeting against the Falcons on Sept. 7, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing five times for 39 yards.

His top target has been rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. In 13 games, he has 54 receptions for 806 yards (14.9 average) and six touchdowns. In the season-opening win at Atlanta, he caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. In a 28-23 loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 9, he had six receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Falcons can cover

With Michael Penix Jr. (knee) out for the season, veteran Kirk Cousins has taken over at quarterback. In six games, he has completed 84 of 138 passes (60.9%) for 845 yards and three touchdowns. In a 24-10 win at New Orleans on Nov. 23, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. In a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Nov. 30, he completed 21 of 33 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Powering the Atlanta rushing attack is third-year veteran running back Bijan Robinson. In 13 games, he has carried 215 times for 1,081 yards (5.0 average) and five touchdowns. He has five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 81, with 48 first-down conversions. He also has 56 receptions for 602 yards (10.8 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Falcons vs. Buccaneers picks

The model is going Over on the total, projecting 46 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Falcons, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?