Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy tasks rookie Vita Vea with introducing himself as 'Moana's' Maui
While rookie hazing may still exist, it's a lot more playful these days
Vita Vea will likely be a Day 1 contributor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive tackle out of Washington was seen as one of the best defensive interior prospects coming out of this year's draft. But just because you'll make an impact early doesn't clear you from the wrath of veterans.
Vea's task? Introducing himself as "Moana's" Maui -- voiced by The Rock -- to Gerald McCoy's kids, per Pewter Report's Trevor Sikemma.
To be frank, McCoy could be doing Vea a favor here. It's a bit easier to say Maui than Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea.
Rookie hazing has been taken down a notch (or 100 notches) in recent years. The most common form recently seems to be forcing rookies to foot a huge dinner bill. So honestly, Vea should count his blessings.
Then again, would you try to dine and dash on Vea?
In 2017, the Buccaneers finished 5-11 after a 2-1 start. They're hoping that the duo of Vea and and McCoy will be able to help their defense, which ranked dead last in the league in yards allowed and 23rd in rushing yards allowed. If they do get better, Vea can give a hearty "you're welcome" to the fans at the end of the season.
-
Danny Kanell: Julio Jones is being petty
Kanell says on the "Off The Bench" podcast the disgruntled Falcons receiver should play out...
-
Jets trade bust Christian Hackenberg
Hackenberg never worked out in New York and now he'll head to Oakland
-
Tepper approved as Panthers' new owner
The Panthers' new owner was asked about possibly relocating the team during his first press...
-
Super Bowl likely headed to Las Vegas
Don't bet against a Super Bowl in Sin City
-
Big Ben weighs in on Mason Rudolph
The Steelers traded up in the third round to draft Rudolph earlier this month
-
Agent's Take: The Sammy Watkins effect
What happens when a receiver gets a huge deal without elite production? Let's take a look