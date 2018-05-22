Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy tasks rookie Vita Vea with introducing himself as 'Moana's' Maui

Vita Vea will likely be a Day 1 contributor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defensive tackle out of Washington was seen as one of the best defensive interior prospects coming out of this year's draft. But just because you'll make an impact early doesn't clear you from the wrath of veterans.

Vea's task? Introducing himself as "Moana's" Maui -- voiced by The Rock -- to Gerald McCoy's kids, per Pewter Report's Trevor Sikemma.

To be frank, McCoy could be doing Vea a favor here. It's a bit easier to say Maui than Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea.

Rookie hazing has been taken down a notch (or 100 notches) in recent years. The most common form recently seems to be forcing rookies to foot a huge dinner bill. So honestly, Vea should count his blessings.

Then again, would you try to dine and dash on Vea?

In 2017, the Buccaneers finished 5-11 after a 2-1 start. They're hoping that the duo of Vea and and McCoy will be able to help their defense, which ranked dead last in the league in yards allowed and 23rd in rushing yards allowed. If they do get better, Vea can give a hearty "you're welcome" to the fans at the end of the season.