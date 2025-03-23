Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was thankful Chris Godwin wanted to come back to the only team he ever played for, showcasing that thanks in Godwin's press conference after he re-signed with the team earlier this month. Godwin signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Buccaneers -- but it could have been significantly more had he signed elsewhere in free agency.

Licht revealed there was a team that aggressively courted Godwin, but wouldn't mention them by name.

"There were several teams that inquired but there was one that kept writing him blank checks," Licht said, via WDAE (transcribed by Pro Football Talk). "We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces here, and he took it."

Was the team that was seeking to give Godwin a blank check the New England Patriots? New England had over $125 million in available salary cap space in free agency, and was the team that outbid the Carolina Panthers for defensive tackle Milton Williams. The Patriots also have a major need at wide receiver, as their current depth chart consists of Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk and free agent signing Mack Hollins.

Simply put, the Patriots need a No. 1 wide receiver and there were reports New England put on a "full court press" in their attempt to sign Godwin. New England also struck out on DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and Tee Higgins, making Godwin the best option remaining.

New England didn't appear to have a chance to sign Godwin.

"I think, what it boiled down to, honestly, was family and just staying true to who I am," Godwin said, via a transcript provided by the Buccaneers. "I feel like nine out of 10 people in this position wouldn't necessarily have made the decision that I did but I don't do the things that I do based on what other people would do.

"I trust my gut and I stay true to who I am. One thing I've never done is made any decisions solely based on the money. I think I'm fortunate enough to be in this position and to be here at this table again. That's a position that not many people have had. I recognize that and I'm fortunate in that way."

Godwin suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Tampa Bay four years ago and had an ankle dislocation last season, two major injuries that the Buccaneers stood by him and took care of him in rehab. The Buccaneers put their faith in Godwin, and he returned the favor

"It really does mean the world to me because I feel like things like this, they don't just happen," Godwin said. "For a guy to have gone through what I've been through and like you said, in two contract years, and be able to get a deal done with the team that they're on, I think, is very, very rare.

"It speaks to the type of person that I am, to their trust in me, to their belief in me and that I'll put the work in to not only be the player that I was, but to be better and I take that very, very seriously."