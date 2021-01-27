There's no denying that Tom Brady's decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a big role in the franchise reaching Super Bowl LV. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer is still dominating opponents at 43-years-old, and he passed for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season as the Bucs cruised to an 11-5 record. While Brady has brought his "TB12" success from New England to Florida, it was recently revealed that he almost did not wear his famous No. 12 as a member of the Buccaneers.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports' Peter King on "Football Morning in America," Bucs general manager Jason Licht said that Brady had another jersey number option he would use if 12 was unavailable, and it had to do with his constant pursuit of Super Bowls.

"After we talked and we knew [Brady was going to sign], I said, 'Hey, there's one other thing here. It's a small thing, but maybe a big thing. We have a No. 12 on our team and he's pretty good — Chris Godwin. What are you thinking about that?'" Licht said, (H/T Sporting News). "He said, 'Oh, he's a great player. I'm not going to take his number. You know what number I'm thinking of? I'm thinking of taking maybe No. 7. Is that available?'"

Why No. 7 you would ask? Well, it's because Brady is chasing his seventh Super Bowl victory. Godwin eventually gave Brady No. 12 and adopted No. 14 for the 2020 season.

Brady has a chance to secure that seventh Super Bowl title on Feb. 7, as his Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. He continues to defy "Father Time," as he will be starting his 10th Super Bowl, which is double the amount of any other quarterback in NFL history. Brady will also be starting his fifth Super Bowl since turning 37, which is more starts than all but one quarterback has throughout his entire career in NFL history (John Elway).