Mike Evans and his representation have given the Buccaneers until Saturday to hammer out a contract extension for the star receiver. However, it does seem like this deadline will come and go without a deal in place. Tampa Bay has no plans at this time to give Evans an extension, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

If that deadline does pass without a deal, it will be interesting to see if Evans' tune shifts from the more optimistic tone he shared earlier this week. He told reporters Thursday that he is not ruling out signing an extension with the Buccaneers at the 11th hour. Either way, the four-time Pro Bowl wideout is looking forward to a "great" season with the Buccaneers, the only team he has played for during his 10-year NFL career.

Evans is in the final year of his current contract and, by all accounts, wants to remain with the franchise for the rest of his career. However, that may not come to fruition if the two sides don't see eye-to-eye on a possible extension.

"Obviously, we've been working with them for over a year now, trying to get something done," Evans said on Thursday. "Any player in my position would want to be solidified and secured. Whether the deal is done or not, either way, it'll be OK and I'm looking forward to having a great season this year."

Evans was asked whether it would be possible for the Buccaneers to be a successful team if they extended him and fellow wideout Chris Godwin, whose current contract has a potential out after this season.

"Absolutely. I think other teams have done something similar," he said before declaring that he would not discuss his contract situation moving forward. "I'm looking forward to having a great season this year. Whatever happens, happens. I'll be all right."

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 127 REC 77 REC YDs 1124 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Buccaneers are a team in transition as they continue to reshape a roster that won a Super Bowl three years ago. The team is currently comprised of players from that Super Bowl team and younger players who have been added in subsequent offseasons.

Based on Evans' current situation, it appears that the Buccaneers are not interested in investing significant money to a 30-year-old receiver, despite everything Evans has done for the franchise over the years. That's the business side of the NFL, a side that is clearly not lost on Evans.

"Ownership and management are gonna do what they feel is best for the team and their future," Evans said. "I'm going to do what's best for me and my future. And right now, that's just playing football."

According to Anderson, the Buccaneers, who have spent a lot of money at running back in recent years, are mindful of players like Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr., Devin White, and Chris Godwin who also have contractual situations arising. That also includes Baker Mayfield, who could warrant a new contract if he plays well this season. Anderson relays that Tampa Bay wants to see what it has in its young core and could allow a player of Evans' caliber test the market as it has done with other players in the past and could very well still extend him down the road.

Instead of holding out, Evans was at training camp while preparing for what he hopes will be another successful year for both himself and the team. Evans enters the 2023 season with his NFL record of nine straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons intact. Already the Buccaneers' career leader in catches, yards and touchdowns, Evans is slated to move even further up the NFL's career lists in 2023 while strengthening what is already a solid resume.

"I'm blessed," he said. "I've been blessed to play this game for a really long time. Made a lot of plays, made a lot of money. … I'm just happy to be in the situation that I'm in."