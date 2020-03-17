Buccaneers have spoken to, have interest in signing Tom Brady

The Buccaneers are one of the NFL teams interested in landing Tom Brady's services for the 2020 season and beyond.

On Tuesday, hours after Brady announced that he was not coming back to New England next season, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the two sides spoke on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Licht added that the two sides had yet to speak on Tuesday and that no deal is currently in place.

"We're waiting to see what Tom decides," Licht said, "just like everybody else."

With Brady's future still up in the air, the Colts are finalizing a deal to make Philip Rivers their next quarterback, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The Panthers, who announced on Tuesday that they will allow quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade, are closing in on a contract for former Saints quarterback Terry Bridgwater, according to La Canfora. Earlier in the day, the Saints came to terms on a two-year, $50 contract with quarterback Drew Brees, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In Tampa Bay, Brady would work with head coach Bruce Arians, who has previously worked with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer. Arians worked with Manning during his first seasons in Indianapolis, and was the Steelers' offensive coordinator when Roethlisberger won his second Super Bowl at the end of the 2008 season. In 2012, he won NFL Coach of the Year honors while helping Luck -- a rookie at the time -- lead the Colts to a playoff berth. In Arizona, he enjoyed a considerable amount of success working with Palmer, who, at 36-years-old, had arguably his best season while leading the Cardinals to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

Last season, the Buccaneers' offense finished third in the NFL in scoring, averaging about 29 points per game. Receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons while earning Pro Bowl berths in the process. Tampa Bay's rushing attack was subpar, however, finishing 24th in the league in yards gained. Tampa Bay's defense also underperformed, finishing 29th in the league in scoring.