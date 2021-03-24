The Buccaneers have successfully retained most of their key players for their upcoming title defense. On Wednesday alone, the Buccaneers reportedly re-signed defensive end Ndamukong Suh while also extending the contract of left tackle Donovan Smith. The Buccaneers have also re-signed linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett, receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Ryan Succop, and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches. They also extended quarterback Tom Brady, who is signed through the 2022 season.

Two players who may join that list soon are running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Antonio Brown. Tampa Bay has continued to communicate with both players' representatives, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Both played significant roles in the Buccaneers' title run last season.

The fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, Fournette signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Buccaneers last September. After backing up Ronald Jones II for most of the season, Fournette took over the starting role in Week 14. The Buccaneers went 7-0 with Fournette in the starting lineup. In four playoff games, Fournette totaled 448 yards and four touchdowns. He picked up 135 total yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brown penned a $1.6 million deal with the Buccaneers midway through the 2020 season. In 12 games (including the playoffs), Brown caught 53 of 74 targets for 564 yards and six touchdowns. His second-quarter touchdown catch in the Super Bowl gave Tampa Bay a 21-6 halftime lead. Brown served as the perfect No. 3 receiver as a complement to Godwin and Mike Evans.

Fournette spoke glowingly about the impact Brown has had on him during their first season as teammates. Fournette credits Brown for helping him stay patient when he was waiting for his opportunity to play.

"You don't know the talks, the little talks that we have with each other," Fournette said of Brown during Super Bowl week. "How [far] that goes for me, and understanding and trusting the process. When I first got here, he was like, 'You know you're a baller. Your time will come.' He kept telling me that, over and over and over. And it's paying off, as you can see."