Whatever Tom Brady decides to do after the 2022 season in regards to his playing future, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't pressure themselves to make brash decisions about the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

A recent report from the Boston Globe described Brady potentially jettisoning to the Miami Dolphins as a part-owner -- in addition to being Miami's quarterback. Brady will be a free agent after this season and another huge year will ramp up the sweepstakes for the future Hall of Fame quarterback, even though he'll be in his mid 40s. If the Buccaneers wish to keep Brady around for the rest of his career, an ownership role may have to be in the cards.

The Buccaneers haven't thought of that possibility yet.

"We haven't had those discussions," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday. "The only discussions we've had with Tom is when he came back. We're excited about this year and excited to get going."

Brady could bolt to the Dolphins (or any team if he so chooses) after this season, but the Boston Globe report indicated Brady was in talks on getting a high position in the Dolphins front office -- in which he would become a minority owner. Brady apparently wasn't planning on un-retiring from the Buccaneers until Tampa Bay found its replacement at quarterback, hoping to set up a trade to Miami and continue his career. Tampa Bay couldn't stop Brady from seeking a front office role in retirement, as the Buccaneers only had control of his playing rights, with one year left on his deal.

"I make of it as chatter," Licht said of the report. "We're focused on putting our team together here with the draft and we're all excited. We're all in lockstep here -- the entire coaching staff on this season.

"There are no guarantees on any of these players. There's no guarantee – it's 50 percent. So, there's no guarantee. You want to make sure that you're doing all the work that you can."