Buccaneers hire Bruce Arians as new coach, reportedly compensate Cardinals with draft pick

Bruce Arians' retirement didn't last long. After interviewing with the Buccaneers on Saturday, the former Cardinals coach has won Tampa Bay's head coaching job.

On Wednesday's episode (recorded Tuesday morning) of the Pick Six Podcast, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Buccaneers were expected to give the job to Arians. On Tuesday, that's what they did. As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are signing Arians to a four-year contract with a fifth-year option.

The #Bucs are signing Bruce Arians to a 4-year deal with a fifth-yaer option, source said. Among the coaches Arians hopes to finalize deals with: Harold Goodwin as Run Game Coordinator/OLine, Byron Leftwich as Pass Game Coordinator and Clyde Christianson as QB coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2019

The Buccaneers confirmed the hiring Tuesday night.

"Bruce Arians is one of the NFL's most well-respected coaches over the past two decades and we are excited to have him leading our team," Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. "Throughout this process, we focused on finding the right coach with a proven ability to elevate our players and lead our team forward. Bruce has played a large role in the development and career success of some of our league's best players and we look forward to seeing him continue that work here with our franchise."

The deal will come at an additional, but minor cost. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals argued to the NFL that they deserved to be compensated by the Buccaneers for Arians' hiring. Remember: Arians wasn't fired by the Cardinals. He retired after the 2017 season. The Cardinals apparently argued that they held Arians' rights.

Schefter reported that the Buccaneers will compensate the Cardinals by sending them their sixth-round pick in this year's draft. The Cardinals, in turn, will give the Buccaneers a seventh-round pick -- in addition to the right to sign Arians.

NFL initially told Buccaneers no compensation needed to hire Bruce Arians. But Cards made late argument to NFL that they held Arians’ rights. Rather than having a protracted dispute, Bucs sent a 6th-round pick to Arizona for Arians’ rights and a 7th-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019 So the deal is: the Buccaneers get Bruce Arians’ rights and Arizona’s 2019 7th-round pick in return for the Buccaneers’ 2019 sixth-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2019

That's a small price for the Buccaneers to pay for the right to sign the coach they want.

Arians, by the way, already knows who he wants to join him, as Rapoport reported above. Rapoport also reported that former Jets coach Todd Bowles will be the Buccaneers' top choice for defensive coordinator. Arians and Bowles teamed up in Arizona from 2013-14, during which the Cardinals won 21 games, before Bowles departed to take the Jets coaching job, which he got fired from at the end of this past regular season. The two appear to be on the cusp of rejoining in Tampa Bay, where they'd inherit a 5-11 team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2007.

It's a little surprising we've even gotten to this point considering Arians said midway through this season that the only team he'd unretire for is the Browns. But Arians has a relationship with general manager Jason Licht. He told Rapoport recently that he'd listen to the Buccaneers' pitch because of his relationship with Licht.

It's a nice get for the Buccaneers. In Arizona, Arians went 49-30-1 and revived Carson Palmer's career. Before that, Arians unofficially posted a 9-3 record filling in for Chuck Pagano in Indianapolis.

As is often the case with new coaches, Arians' primary task will be to fix the starting quarterback. Since getting drafted first overall in 2015, Jameis Winston has shown flashes of greatness but has been far too inconsistent with turnovers. During his time in the NFL, Winston ranks 12th in passing yards and 15th in touchdown passes, but he's also thrown the second-most interceptions (tied with Blake Bortles) and has the fourth-most fumbles. There's also his issues away from the field. At Florida State, Winston was accused of sexual assault. This past season, he was suspended three games for allegedly groping an Uber driver.