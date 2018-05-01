Buccaneers investigating after irate fan tweets threat to Tampa GM during NFL Draft

If you plan on watching the NFL Draft next year, here's a quick tip: Don't use Twitter to send threats to your favorite team's general manager.

One Buccaneers fan didn't follow that rule while watching the draft this year, and now, he's being investigated by the team, according to the Tampa Bay Times. After the Bucs selected North Carolina defensive back M.J. Stewart with the 53rd overall pick of the draft on Friday, a man named Mike Rogers was so upset that he sent out a tweet directed at Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht.

A fan threatened Jason Licht on Twitter Twitter via the Tampa Bay Times

The tweet, which included a GIF from the 1990 film King of New York, shows a scene of total blood splatter inside of a car. Although the Bucs are investigating, Rogers said there's really no need to look into the tweet, because he was just joking around.

"Yes, that was a total exaggeration," Rogers told the Tampa Bay Times. "Just caught up in the moment. It was just a tasteless tweet. I'm not a psychopath."

Apparently Rogers sent out the tweet in the second round because his frustration had boiled over from the first round on Thursday. After the Bucs traded down from the seventh to the 12th overall pick, Rogers wanted them to take Florida State safety Derwin James, but they selected former Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea instead.

"I wanted (Quenton) Nelson really bad, but then he went off right before us," Rogers said. "Then we traded back. James was still there and a huge position of need. I mean, we have (Chris) Conte back, and he's a huge liability in my opinion. I also think James not working out for teams hurt his stock, but I don't blame him. They have tape and combine to go off of."

Rogers was clearly frustrated by the Bucs' draft plan over the weekend, and hopefully he'll buy a stress ball or something for next year, because sending a threatening tweet to your team's general manager is definitely not the way to handle things.