There was a scary moment in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets preseason matchup Saturday night, as Bucs quarterback John Wolford was injured after taking a sack. He was placed on a stretcher and then carted off the field.

Late in the third quarter, Wolford was sacked by Jets defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes and did not get up from the turf. He instead remained on his back, but noticeably had movement in his arms and legs. The MetLife Stadium medical team then loaded Wolford onto stretcher, and he was carted off the field.

According to team reporter Scott Smith, Wolford has a neck injury, and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Wolford signed with the Buccaneers this offseason after three years with the Los Angeles Rams. He famously started the Rams' 2020 regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals with a playoff berth on the line, completing 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and one interception while adding 56 yards on the ground in the 18-7 victory. Wolford then started the Rams' playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, but was knocked out with an injury in the first quarter.

Undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2018, Wolford has thrown for 626 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in seven career games played.