Not much went right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they did manage to end things on a high note when kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled the second longest field goal in NFL history.

With just four seconds left in the first half, the Buccaneers were facing a fourth-and-4 from Philadelphia's 47-yard line. At that point, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles basically had three options: He could have Baker Mayfield throw a Hail Mary, he could send out his punt team or he could have McLaughlin attempt a 65-yard field goal.

Bowles decided to gamble on the long kick, and McLaughlin made the risk pay off by absolutely drilling the field goal.

The kick put McLaughin in a tie with Brandon Aubrey for the second-longest field goal in NFL history. Aubrey hit a 65-yarder for the Dallas Cowboys during a game in September 2024. Justin Tucker holds the all-time record for his 66-yarder for the Baltimore Ravens back in September 2021.

Out of those three, McLaughin's field goal was probably the most surprising because he had never even hit a 60-yard field goal in his career. Going into Week 4, the longest kick of McLaughlin's career was 57 yards, which is something he had done four times. Since entering the NFL in 2019, McLaughin had only had two field goal attempts from longer than 57 (59 and 62) and missed both of them.

With his kick against the Eagles, the 29-year-old has now etched his name in the NFL record book.

The only problem for the Buccaneers is that McLaughlin provided all of their offense in the first half against Philadelphia. The kicker hit two field goals, which was all Tampa Bay could muster as the Eagles took a 24-6 lead into the break.

If you want the latest stats and updates from the battle of 3-0 teams, we're tracking the game here.