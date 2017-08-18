Buccaneers kicking situation still a mess after cutting Roberto Aguayo

If the Buccaneers thought their kicking situation was going to get better after cutting Roberto Aguayo over the weekend, they were wrong.

The team's nightmare kicking situation continued on Thursday against the Jaguars as Nick Folk missed two of his four kicks. Folk's first miss came on an extra point following a touchdown in the first quarter.

Although the kick was blocked, Folk appeared to hit it low, which allowed Jacksonville's Calais Campbell to get his hand on it.

#NFL: Nick Folk blocked on first extra point since #Bucs cut Roberto Aguayo. pic.twitter.com/bZe0pNCNDz — ESPN NOLA 100.3 FM (@ESPNRadioNOLA) August 18, 2017

Folk followed up his blocked kick with a missed field goal in the fourth quarter.

With just over 10 minutes left in the game, Folk sent a 47-yard attempt wide right, and let's just say that Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter was not happy.

Dirk Koetter couldn't even look at Nick Folk after watching his kicker miss a 47-yard field goal.

At the rate things are going, the Buccaneers might be better off just going without a kicker this season.

Following Tampa's 12-8 win over Jacksonville, Koetter didn't have too much say about his team's kicking situation.

"Nope, not quite what we were looking for," Koetter said of Folk's missed kicks, via ESPN.com.

In a twist of irony, Folk's two misses just happened to come from the same distance that Aguayo missed from during Tampa's 23-12 loss to the Bengals last week. Aguayo missed an extra point, and a 47-yarder in Cincinnati, which led to his nationally televised ouster on Hard Knocks.

Although Folk probably won't lose his job over Thursday's performance, you can bet he's now on a very short leash.