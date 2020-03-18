Buccaneers land Tom Brady: What Tampa Bay must do next to help him win seventh Super Bowl

Now that Tom Brady is set to be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's time to explore what other moves GM Jason Licht should make to strengthen his roster with the club's Super Bowl window now.

1 and 2. Address the offensive line

I have to start with this -- the Buccaneers, a club long with the reputation of having a porous blocking unit, quietly built a sturdy offensive line, especially on the interior, over the past few seasons. That, however, does not mean Licht's work is done.

Center Ryan Jensen is one of the best players at his position. Ali Marpet is an elite pass protector at right guard. But the other guard position has featured a rotation of Alex Cappa and Earl Watford, neither of which have been good enough that the Buccaneers should not explore possibilities to upgrade.

Left tackle Donovan Smith, picked in Round 2 in 2015, has been wildly inconsistent, with Pro Bowl caliber highs and cap casualty lows, but is signed through 2022 after signing an extension a year ago. At right tackle, veteran Demar Dotson has been rock solid for many seasons in Tampa but is an impending free agent and turns 35 this year.

On the free-agent market, the pool of talent at offensive tackle has dried, meaning the Buccaneers need to turn their attention to the draft, particularly the early stage of it, to pinpoint and draft a starter on the right side.

If Alabama's Jedrick Wills is available at No. 14 overall, he should be the selection. After a slow start to his career with the Crimson Tide, the No. 7 overall recruit in the high school class of 2017 per 247 Sports took a sizable step forward in his junior season. While sometimes a tick slow sustaining his speed in his kick slide on pass plays, Wills tapped into his natural twitchiness in 2019 to routinely get into perfect position to stymie rushers.

Also, he's a bulldozer in the run game thanks to brute strength and a sturdy, balanced base. He has the makings of being a steady right tackle in the NFL for a decade. Importantly for Tampa, he has two full years of right tackle experience. The other offensive tackles in the "big five" -- Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton, and Josh Jones -- were all (mainly) left tackles in college.

As for the guard spot opposite Marpet, Day 2 of the draft is the sweet spot for that position. If the Buccaneers want power while sacrificing lateral movement, LSU's Damien Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette's Robert Hunt, or Georgia's Solomon Kindley would be viable options. If less power but better balance is prioritized, Ohio State's Jonah Jackson be a sensible selections. Auburn's Jack Driscoll would fit if Tampa emphasizes athleticism at the position and isn't as concerned about road-grading strength.

Fresno State's Netane Muti, to me, is the best of the guard group in this class, but each of his last two seasons in college ended prematurely due to injury.

3. Finding a pass-catching running back

The Buccaneers have a legitimate argument as the team with the top receiver tandem in the NFL with Mike Evans and newly minted All-Pro Chris Godwin. Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard haven proven to be a solid tight end pairing, even if Howard has never lived up to his ridiculous athletic talents and first-round draft status.

Breshad Perriman resurrected his career in Tampa last season by finishing third on the team in receptions with 36 -- Evans was second with 67 -- but is currently a free agent. The Buccaneers should look for an upgrade at No. 3 wideout, but Perriman ended the season on a high note with five or more catches and over 100 yards in three-consecutive games, so it wouldn't be foolish if they re-sign him.

If they don't and another free-agent wideout isn't added, the receiver class is absolutely loaded with top-end talent and an insane amount of depth. Tampa could easily go that route for its No. 3 wideout. Heck, even 2019 draftee Scott Miller, who averaged a hefty 15.4 yards per grab as a rookie, could sneak into that role.

But Brady loves targeting running backs. No, I mean, he's obsessed. And it'd be logical for the Buccaneers to make Brady's transition to a new scheme as seamless as possible by providing the 20-year veteran with some familiar offensive elements.

How much does Brady love throwing to backs? The below table shows the percentage of Patriots'targets over the past five seasons and how those rates have ranked among all NFL running backs. Staggering figures.



Target Share % NFL rank among RBs 2019 James White 17% 6th 2018 James White 22% 2nd 2017 James White 14% 12th 2016 James White 16% 4th 2015 Dion Lewis 18% 1st

Dare Ogunbowale led all Buccaneers backs with a 7% target share in 2019. Yikes. However, Arians' history does show he's willing to relatively prominently feature his running back as a receiver.

Both in 2016 and 2017, David Johnson saw 19% of the Arizona Cardinals' targets, a rate that tied for the second-most in the league among running backs when Arians was the head coach there. So there's hope for Brady's affinity to lean on running backs targets.

We've now realized ball carriers are best valued on the third day of the draft, with the occasional exception being made for a high-level talent at the position in Round 3. Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the third to fifth round is likely where the bulk of the excellent pass-catching running backs are likely to be valued by the rest of the NFL in this class.

Arizona State's Eno Benjamin caught 77 passes over the past two years for the Sun Devils and has White-like elusiveness in space with a compact frame and contact balance. Third or fourth round for him. LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the security blanket for Joe Burrow in 2019, as the ultra-shifty, fire hydrant of a back caught 55 passes. Same draft range for him.

Later, Florida's Lamichel Perine -- who caught 40 passes in 2019 -- or the tiny but twitchy J.J. Taylor from Arizona who caught 48 balls over the past two seasons, would be fantastic fits with Brady in Tampa Bay.