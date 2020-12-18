The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an important divisional matchup on Sunday, when a long-shot scenario could even secure their spot in the 2020 playoffs. They will take the field, however, without one of their most important offensive players. The team announced Friday that starting left tackle Donovan Smith, a mainstay along the offensive line and Tom Brady's blind-side protector, will miss Sunday's showdown with the Atlanta Falcons after being exposed to COVID-19.

"I had a close contact with a family member who recently tested positive for COVID-19," Smith said in a team-released statement. "As per the NFL's new intensive protocols, I am now in self-quarantine and will unfortunately not be available for this Sunday's game in Atlanta. I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff."

The news comes as an abrupt blow to Tampa Bay's trenches for Sunday's matchup, as Smith had missed only 18 snaps on the entire 2020 season up to this point, per The Athletic's Greg Auman. The sixth-year veteran has graded out as an above-average left tackle throughout the year, his first after inking a three-year, $41.5 million extension with the Buccaneers this offseason.

Seventh-year reserve Josh Wells, who's spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, figures to step in as Smith's replacement against the Falcons. The former Jaguars veteran has 11 career starts under his belt, including two with the Bucs in 2019.