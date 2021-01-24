Leonard Fournette takes his game to another level in the playoffs, as evidenced by his strong postseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette scored his third touchdown in three playoff games with Tampa Bay, a 20-yard run that reminded football fans of his days bouncing off opponents at LSU -- and what made Fournette a top-five pick in the 2017 draft.

Here's is the Fournette touchdown run that put the Buccaneers up 14-7 in the second quarter, as the running back eludes three Green Bay Packers defenders, spins past one, and runs over another into the end zone.

The touchdown was the sixth rushing score of Fournette's career in the postseason, tying Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, John Elway and Edgerrin James for 21st on the all-time list. Seven other players also have six rushing touchdowns in the playoffs.

Fournette's seven postseason scrimmage touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most among active players. Fournette has three total touchdowns in the playoffs this year, which marks the second-most in a single postseason in Buccaneers franchise history -- only trailing the four scores by Mike Alstott in 2002.