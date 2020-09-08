Running back Leonard Fournette is one of the many players that escaped the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, and he landed softly with one of the most-talked-about teams in the NFL. Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a flier on the former No. 4 overall pick, and he is just one of many splashy signings the Bucs have made this offseason as they gear up to chase a Lombardi Trophy.

With Tom Brady under center for the Buccaneers, it's pretty clear that Fournette will be working with the most talented signal-caller he has played with during his short time in the NFL. While no one would argue Fournette's past quarterbacks with the Jaguars are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Fournette seemed to take a shot at his former teammates on Tuesday. When asked what it will be like playing with Brady in Tampa, Fournette said this:

"For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback," the new Buccaneers running back said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

While this is clearly an indictment on what it was like to play with Blake Bortles, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew, Fournette said this was the first time in his life he has a good quarterback. I guess he wasn't very happy with the play of Anthony Jennings, Brandon Harris and Danny Etling during his time at LSU as well.

Fournette showed up in Jacksonville at the perfect time, as the Jaguars won the AFC South with a 10-6 record during his rookie season, and made it all the way to the AFC Championship game. That's when everything started to fall apart of course, as the Jaguars would finish last in the division over the next two seasons while going 11-21 in that interim. The Buccaneers have more than enough hype entering this season with Brady, Fournette and the other additions, but they will have to prove that they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender by getting out of a tough division which includes the likes of the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.