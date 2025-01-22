It appeared Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen was a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars head-coaching job; the Tampa Bay Times even reported there was a growing belief it was the 39-year-old's job to lose. However, Coen will not be taking the gig.

Coen is taking himself out of the running for the Jaguars' head coaching job to remain in Tampa Bay, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. Coen will now sign a new contract and get a hefty raise with the Bucs, making him one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the NFL, per Jones.

Coen replaced Dave Canales as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator this past season. Some wondered if the Bucs offense was set to take a step backward, but Tampa Bay won the NFC South for a fourth straight season with a 10-7 record, while the offense ranked No. 3 in total yards (399.5 yards per game), and No. 4 in points per game (29.5). Quarterback Baker Mayfield recorded career-high numbers across the board, completing 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. However, he did tie the league-high with 16 interceptions. Mayfield became just the third quarterback to ever throw for 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes.

The Jaguars viewed Coen as a young offensive mind capable of developing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Coen got his first shot in the NFL with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams as their assistant wide receivers coach in 2018-19, before moving over to assistant quarterbacks coach for one season. He then left in 2021 to become Kentucky's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, before returning to the Rams in 2022 to replace Kevin O'Connell as offensive coordinator. After one season, Coen then returned to Lexington for one year to again serve as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Coen was one of three coaching candidates selected by the Jaguars to have second-round interviews in-person, along with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.