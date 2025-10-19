The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) visit the Detroit Lions (4-2) to kick off a Monday Night Football double-header in NFL Week 7. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have won two straight games and are coming off of a 30-19 win against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Jared Goff and the Lions are looking to rebound after a disappointing 30-17 Sunday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 7 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 6-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. The Lions are -283 favorites on the money line (risk $283 to win $100), while the Buccaneers are +228 underdogs (risk $100 to win $228). Before making any Lions vs. Buccaneers picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Lions vs. Buccaneers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Lions on 'Monday Night Football':

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread Lions -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under 53.5 points Buccaneers vs. Lions money line Lions -283, Buccaneers +228 Buccaneers vs. Lions picks See picks at SportsLine Buccaneers vs. Lions streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is 4-2-0 ATS this season and a perfect 3-0-0 ATS in road games. The Buccaneers are also 9-3-0 ATS over their last 12 games against NFC North teams. Mayfield has thrown for over 250 yards in three straight games and threw two deep passes for touchdowns against the 49ers. The Bucs run defense is only allowing 88.2 rushing yards per game, and they will have their hands full containing both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Why the Lions can cover

The hosts are also 4-2-0 ATS on the season, in addition to going 5-1-0 ATS over their last six games against the NFC South 13-3 straight over their last 16 games at Ford Field. Goff leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.9%) and touchdowns (14) and has thrown just two interceptions all season, neither of which came against the Chiefs. The Lions defense is allowing 308.2 total yards per game but just 23.7 points, so it will aim to slow down a Bucs team that has hit the Over in each of their last four games.

How to make Lions vs. Buccaneers picks

For Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7, the model is leaning over the total, and also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

Who wins Lions vs. Bucs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?