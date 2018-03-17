Buccaneers make former Raven Ryan Jensen the NFL's highest-paid center

Already this week, we saw the New York Giants make former Patriots tackle Nate Solder the highest-paid player at his position and the Jacksonville Jaguars make former Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell the highest-paid player at his position. On Friday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to make former Ravens center Ryan Jensen the highest-paid player at his position.

Per his agent Mike McCartney, Jensen signed a four-year deal with the Bucs. According a report from Tom Pelissero, that deal will pay Jensen $42 million, $22 million of which is guaranteed.

While the $42 million total dollar value is not the highest among centers (it's seventh, but everyone ahead of him is on a five or six-year deal), both the $10.5 million average annual value the $22 million guarantee are. Jaguars center Brandon Linder previously had the highest average annual value among centers at around $10.35 million while Falcons center Alex Mack had the greatest guaranteed sum at $20 million.

Jensen became a full-time starter for the first time in 2017 after appearing in 19 games and making nine starts across his first four NFL seasons. He proved a solid pivot man for Baltimore, and was especially effective as a run-blocker early in the season. His play tailed off toward the end of the year, but the Bucs obviously felt he was the best man left standing on a quickly-thinning center market.