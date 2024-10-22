Tampa Bay Buccaneers five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans is inevitable.

His 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards rank as the longest such streak to start a career in NFL history, and he made more all-time history Monday night versus the Baltimore Ravens, this time in the receiving touchdowns department. Evans hauled in his 100th career receiving touchdown on a 25-yard play-action touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield in the left front corner of the end zone.

That makes him the fifth-fastest player in NFL history to 100 career receiving touchdowns, and the four other players who had at least 100 career receiving touchdowns by their 11th season are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Marvin Harrison.

Evans is now also the fifth player in NFL history with 100 or more receiving touchdowns all with the same team, joining Harrison (Indianapolis Colts), Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals), Antonio Gates (Chargers) and Steve Largent (Seattle Seahawks). He can also join Rice once more in the league's history books with another 1,000-yard season in 2024. Doing so would tie him with the receiving GOAT for the longest streak of seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards in league history.