Buccaneers' Mike Evans misses practice with possible injury, status versus Browns uncertain

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't afford to lose Mike Evans.

It's for that reason they may keep him sidelined to finish the preseason, with the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver having missed practice on Monday due to potential injury. According to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Evans left practice on Sunday after making a catch down the sidelines, and then grabbing his left quad. The Bucs are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 23 in the third game of the preseason -- roundly dubbed the NFL "dress rehearsal" -- when starters play into the second half.

The severity of Evans' quad ailment is undetermined, but the Bucs can't afford to lose him for any amount of regular-season time, and pushing the issue in late August could possibly create such a scenario. Evans hasn't been utilized much in the first two preseason outings, totaling only one target with no catches in 20 snaps. He will, however, be looked upon to carry the load at receiver once September rolls around.

In his five NFL seasons, Evans has never ended a year below the 1,000-yard mark -- including a career-best 2018 that saw him post 1,524 receiving yards to go along with eight touchdowns -- despite having an issue with drops and a bit of musical chairs at quarterback as the club flip-flopped between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston. If Evans can continue trending in the right direction regarding the drops, it will Winston finally prove he's starting QB at the NFL level -- with Fitzpatrick now in Miami -- and in a contract year for Winston, no less.

Head coach Bruce Arians and newly-extended general manager Jason Licht are all-in on seeing a rapid offensive turnaround, and a key part of the equation will be the health of Evans -- who has missed just three games in his half-decade long career.

Joining Evans in his absence from practice on Monday was running back Ronald Jones, who's battling a sore knee. The former second-round pick is looking to make more of an impact after a relatively quiet rookie campaign in 2018, where he took only 23 handoffs and ran for just 44 yards and one TD. Jones is hoping to establish himself as a integral piece of the running back rotation alongside Peyton Barber, and his status against the Browns is also to be determined.