Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans will play in Saturday night's wild-card playoff game against Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer. Evans sustained a knee injury during Tampa Bay's Week 17 win over the Falcons. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Evans caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Evans is part of arguably the NFL's best receiving corps that also includes Chris Godwin, Scott Miller, Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski. This group helped Tom Brady finish third in the NFL with 4,633 passing yards. The 43-year-old Brady also became the oldest player in NFL history to throw 40 touchdowns in a season.

The Buccaneers' offense will face a Washington defense that finished fourth in the NFL in scoring, second in passing, sixth in third down efficiency and fourth in red zone efficiency during the regular season. The Football Team's defense has been led by their talented line that includes Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan, Tim Settle and Daron Payne. Following Washington's Week 17 win over the Eagles, Young made headlines after shouting "Tom Brady! I'm coming! I want Tom."

Young and his teammates will get their chance on Saturday night, as Brady will look to win his first-ever road wild-card playoff game.