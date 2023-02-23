The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe they hit a home run with the hire of Dave Canales as offensive coordinator. Given his work with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith in his decade-plus with the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay should be excited with the different looks and intriguing system Canales brings to the offense.

That said, Canales revealed an intriguing aspect of his coaching career in his introductory press conference with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. He hasn't called plays in the college or professional ranks, which he will be doing in Tampa Bay with Todd Bowles -- a defensive coach -- as the head coach.

"I called plays way, way back," Canales said Wednesday. "I was a head JV coach in 2004-05. That was really fun. I didn't answer to anybody, so we did all kinds of fun stuff. I didn't have a head coach knocking on my door saying, 'Hey, I don't think that's something we are going to do.' Anyway, that's way back then.

"I'll touch on that because that was a concern that came up in both interviews with Baltimore and with Todd (Bowles) and (Buccaneers general manager) Jason (Licht). I really respect the play-calling position. I respect how hard it is. I respect the skill that the guys that I worked for (have), that they had to have the mastery of the game plan and the call sheet. I know that I'm going to take some lumps and have to learn my lessons along the way, but I'll learn quick."

While Canales hasn't called plays in nearly 20 years, his work with Smith as the Seahawks quarterbacks coach last season speaks for itself. Canales helped Smith complete 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions (110.9 rating) in a Pro Bowl campaign last season. Smith finished in the top 10 in league MVP voting and led the NFL in completion percentage.

Smith became the first quarterback to finish in the top five in passer rating after not being a primary starter for five-plus seasons since Erik Kramer for the 1995 Chicago Bears. He finished with the highest completion rate when pressured (58%) and outside the numbers (78%).

Now, Canales gets an opportunity to run an offense of his own.

"I am a quick study. I have guys with play-calling experience on this staff and I'm going to lean on them, bounce ideas off of them and packaging things. I really do respect that part of it," Canales said. "It's something that I am really excited about. I really have been chomping at the bit just trying to get an opportunity.

"I will say, though, play-calling is not the hardest part about this job. The hardest part about this job is creating a culture, creating a language, teaching my coaches what the system is so they can give me good information and then teaching them how to communicate it to the players making sure that our language stays consistent. ... The play-calling is just fun. That is the part that is like the payoff at the end of the week.

"Feeding play ideas for the last three coordinators at different times in my career has allowed me to cut my teeth a little bit on what that looks like. Just having a mastery of the call sheet comes with the role of being the quarterbacks coach, which is why it's important. ... So, when a guy becomes a quarterbacks coach, it's so natural to him. He's the QB of that room."