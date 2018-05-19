Buccaneers offensive coordinator to Jameis Winston: 'You don't have to try so hard'

To this point in his career, Jameis Winston has been a good NFL quarterback. But what makes him such a frustrating player is that his skill set should enable him to become a great -- not just a good -- NFL quarterback. Winston owns a cannon for an arm, athleticism that allows him to evade pressure, and a supernatural ability to create something out of nothing, but due to a couple fatal flaws -- most notably his decision-making and accuracy -- he's been unable to make the ascent from good to great.

On Thursday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken revealed what he wants Winston to change as he enters a pivotal fourth season. It sounds strange, but it comes down to not trying so hard.

"The thing is what I've seen, irrespective of the physical stuff on the field, let's not try so hard," Monken said Thursday, per the Tampa Bay Times. "He's got natural leadership qualities. A toughness about him. Guys want to follow him. It's okay to fail. He's human. It's okay to be hurt. It's okay to have that side of you. Let's just go. You don't have to try so hard. Guys will follow you. Just be yourself."

He continued: "I think the best way to put it is that in our league, there's so much pressure put on the coaches and that one position. Nobody gets the credit either way for winning or losing than the quarterback or the coaches. That's fine. That's the way it is. Okay, no one is going to blame Mike Evans for why we haven't made the playoffs. That's part of it. We get that. That doesn't mean we all don't want to win. I think the main thing is, 'Okay Jameis, be yourself. You don't have to try so hard. The guys know naturally you're our leader.'

"When you're hurt and you're not winning and you want to so bad ... I think you've seen it. I don't have to expand on it."

Winston's always been an emotional player, evidenced by his strange, but passionate pregame speeches and his on-field meltdowns -- including the time he came off the sideline to instigate a fight last year. The comments above made by his offensive coordinator seemingly allude to those type of incidents. But there's also reason to think that trying too hard could have something to do with his on-the-field inconsistencies.

Through three seasons, Winston has completed 60.8 percent of his passes, averaged 7.5 yards per pass, thrown 69 touchdowns and 44 interceptions, and posted an 87.2 passer rating. Since entering the league as the top overall pick in 2015, he ranks 11th in passing yards and 15th in passing touchdowns, but he's also thrown the third-most interceptions. By Football Outsiders' more advanced metrics, he ranked 16th overall in 2015, 15th in 2016, and 11th this past season.

Again, it's not like Winston has been a bad quarterback. He's just been frustrating because he hasn't put all of the pieces together so far. Earlier on Friday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora released his annual "Quarterback Tiers" column, in which he ranks quarterbacks by placing them into different tiers. For the third straight year, La Canfora placed Winston in Tier 3: Rising Stars. Meanwhile, our list of the top 25 players under the age of 25, which we released earlier this week, did not include Winston.

Full disclosure: I was responsible for making that list and I'll admit that I've always been a critic of Winston. Chase Stuart of Football Perspective, however, is much higher on Winston than I am, and he recently explained why Winston was "probably the most underrated quarterback of 2017." So if you're looking for a more optimistic viewpoint on Winston, head on over to FootballPerspective.com.

Regardless of how you feel about Winston, you can probably agree with what Monken is saying. Part of the reason why I tend to get so frustrated with Winston is because of his tendency to turn the ball over. In addition to his interception woes, he's also tied for the most fumbles since 2015. To me, it's an issue that stems from his desire to always try to create something out of nothing -- or put another way, trying too hard.

Sometimes, it works.

.@Jaboowins escapes the ENTIRE Bears pass rush.

And still finds Mike Evans for 39 yards.



Hoowwwwwww?! #SeigeTheDay https://t.co/5cyOrPqjqZ — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2016

Sometimes, it doesn't work.

This Jameis Winston pass did not go as planned...



Aqib Talib with the PICK. #Broncos #DENvsTB https://t.co/954C4LA99W — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2016

Other factors behind his inconsistencies are at play, like his accuracy and game script (he played from behind a ton last year). But if Winston can eliminate the unnecessary mistakes that come from forcing the issue, he should be able to cut back on his turnovers, which should help him finally turn the corner.