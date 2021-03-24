Donovan Smith will likely protect Tom Brady's blindside for the remainder of the future Hall of Fame quarterback's career. Smith and the Buccaneers have come to terms on a two-year, $31.8 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Smith is signed through the 2023 season.

A 2015 second-round pick, Smith was entering the final year of a three-year contract extension he signed in March 2019. A starter in each of his 98 games, the 6-foot-6, 338-pound Smith protected Tom Brady's blindside during the Buccaneers' recent Super Bowl run. In Super Bowl LV, Smith's protection helped Brady win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Chiefs. He also helped Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II rush for a combined 149 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Smith is part of a talented Buccaneers offensive line that also includes right tackle Tristan Wirfs, guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa, and center Ryan Jensen. Last season, the unit helped Tampa Bay's offense finish third in the NFL in scoring, second in passing, 11th in third-down efficiency and seventh in red-zone efficiency. And while they finished 28th in the league in rushing, Tampa Bay's offense had significantly more success on the ground once Fournette cracked the starting lineup. The Buccaneers went 7-0 last season with Fournette as a starter.

The Buccaneers have mostly come through on their plan to retain most of their players from last year's title team. Among the players the Buccaneers have re-signed this offseason include linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett, receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, kicker Ryan Succop, and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches. The Bucs and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh reportedly came to terms on a 1-year deal on Wednesday. The team also extended Brady, who is signed through the 2022 season.

With Fournette still unsigned, CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Buccaneers taking former Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 32nd overall pick in his most recent mock draft. Harris, who rushed for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns (while averaging 5.8 yards per carry) last season, is the only running back projected to be selected in the first round.

"The Bucs don't *need* a running back, but Harris had such an impressive 2020 season for Alabama and he would be a big upgrade from Leonard Fournette," Wilson wrote. "We can only imagine how Bruce Arians would find ways to use him in Tampa Bay."