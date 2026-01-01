The NFL Week 18 Saturday matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will determine who wins the NFC South and earns a playoff berth. Carolina (8-8) faces a win-and-in scenario, while Tampa (7-9) must win to have a shot at the postseason. The Bucs also need Atlanta to lose to New Orleans on Sunday to clinch a postseason spot and the NFC's No. 4 seed. Both teams are coming off Week 17 losses, while the Bucs have dropped four in a row overall.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Carolina prevailed, 23-20, when these teams met two weeks ago. The latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds have Tampa as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bucs are at -144 on the money line (risk $144 to win $100). Before making any Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Buccaneers. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends Buccaneers vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread Tampa Bay -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Panthers vs. Buccaneers over/under 43.5 points Panthers vs. Buccaneers money line Buccaneers -144, Panthers +122 Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks See picks at SportsLine Panthers vs. Buccaneers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Panthers can cover

It was just two weeks ago that Carolina defeated Tampa, and the former has overwhelmingly performed better versus the spread this season. Tampa has dropped a staggering eight straight games ATS, as its 5-11 record versus the line this year is the worst in the NFL. The Bucs are just 1-6 ATS at home, while Carolina brings a 9-5 spread record as an underdog in 2025. On the field, the Panthers can take advantage of the Bucs' No. 30 redzone defense and a team that hasn't won the turnover battle in each of its last four games, which were all straight-up defeats.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa has owned the recent matchups in this series, going 9-2 over their last 11 meetings. The Buccaneers also have the edge in one of the most important stats in any level of football, and that's the turnover margin. The Bucs have the fifth-best turnover differential (plus-five) in the NFL, while the Panthers are just tied for 14th with as many takeaways as giveaways. Tampa Bay also has a clear strength of running the ball as it has the No. 7 rush offense, despite missing Bucky Irving for nearly half of the season. Thus, the Buccaneers can exploit Carolina's run defense, which ranks 24th in terms of yards per rush allowed, and just three teams have given up more rushing touchdowns (24) than the Panthers.

