The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Monday that they have picked up the fifth-year option of defensive lineman Vita Vea. This was hardly a difficult decision for the organization as Vea has come to Tampa as advertised after his selection as the No. 12 overall pick back at the 2018 NFL Draft. GM Jason Licht even noted back in April that it was "safe to say" that the club would eventually pick up his option for the 2022 season.

"He plays a very pivotal role in our defense," said Licht, via the official team website. "When he's in there, a lot of things happen for not just him but everybody else around him. The day that we found out that he was going to come back and play…it was a very big day for all of us. It was a very exciting day. Coaches, scouts, players, owners, everybody – we were all very excited."

Throughout his first three seasons in the league the 6-foot-4, 347 pounder has been a key anchor to the Bucs defensive line and is looked at as one of the better tackles in the entire NFL. He was limited to just five games over the course of the regular season due to a fractured left ankle he suffered in Week 5. That kept him out the bulk of the season but was able to return for the NFC Championship and Super Bowl LV, where Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over his 34 games played in his career (29 starts), Vea has totaled 73 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Under this fifth-year option, Vea will earn around $7.6 million, which is fully guaranteed. This is also the fifth consecutive year that the Buccaneers have exercised the fifth-year option with Mike Evans, Jameis Winston, Vernon Hargreaves, and O.J. Howard coming before Vea.