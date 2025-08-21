The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to activate star wide receiver Chris Godwin from the physically unable to perform list at the start of the regular season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, Schefter reports that it's only to "ramp-up" his process to get ready for game action and likely won't play until October.

Godwin is expected to begin practicing in Week 2, but the team is still happy with where his recovery is now.

In July, it was announced that Godwin would miss the start of training camp and was being placed on the PUP list as he recovered from a fractured left ankle. Godwin suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Godwin ended up undergoing surgery to repair the injury and missed the remainder of the 2024 season.

The veteran wideout has spent his entire eight-year professional career with the Bucs and signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension to remain with the franchise this past offseason. Godwin had racked up three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns prior to seeing his 2024 season become cut short due to the ankle injury.

Godwin's continued absence isn't ideal for Tampa Bay after second-year receiver Jalen McMillan suffered a "severely strained neck" in last Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Bucs coach Todd Bowles, McMillan will miss "some time," and will be out at least through the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.

With Godwin and McMillan sidelined for the early portion of the season, the Bucs will lean on All-Pro Mike Evans and promising 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka at the top of the depth chart. Egbuka has registered two receptions for 29 yards in two preseason contests, including hauling in a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater against Pittsburgh.