For the third time in as many years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were forced to search for a new offensive coordinator. This time, however, they are reportedly promoting from within.

The Buccaneers are promoting former pass-game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.

"Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said. "After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building. We had a lot of success offensively last season and during our conversations, Grizz provided some great ideas on how we can build on that. His familiarity with our offense, our players and the staff will ensure the continuity that is crucial for sustained success."

Grizzard replaces Liam Coen, who accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job last week. The 34-year-old Grizzard just wrapped up his first season with the Buccaneers, and is reportedly highly regarded in the building.

Grizzard graduated from Yale in 2012, and began his coaching career in New Haven as a student assistant. He then joined the Duke Blue Devils as a grad assistant, and after four seasons, landed with the Miami Dolphins as an offensive quality control coach. Grizzard also coached the wide receivers down in Miami before being hired away by Tampa Bay.

The 10-7 Buccaneers won the NFC South in 2024 for a fourth consecutive season. The offense ranked No. 3 in total yards (399.5 yards per game), and No. 4 in points per game (29.5), while quarterback Baker Mayfield became just the third quarterback to ever throw for 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. He put up career-high numbers across the board with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, but did tie the league high with 16 interceptions.