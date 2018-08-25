Buccaneers pull off wild 109-yard kick six to end preseason first half against Lions

After sitting through a 59-minute rain delay on Friday, fans in Tampa Bay definitely deserved to see something wild happen in the Lions-Buccaneers game, and that's exactly what they got.

On the final play of the first half, the Buccaneers pulled off something that you rarely ever see in the NFL: A kick six.

The craziness started when the Lions decided to send Matt Prater out for a 62-yard field goal attempt to end the first half. Normally, Prater has the leg for this kind of kick -- he holds the NFL record for longest field goal at 64 yards -- but with the wet surface, it was going to be nearly impossible for him to make it, but it's the preseason, so the Lions decided to try it anyway.

And that's when this happened.

That's Buccaneers return man Adam Humphries taking the kick and returning it 109 yards for a touchdown. The score by Humphries gave the Bucs a 20-6 halftime lead and capped an impressive first half for Tampa.

If that would have happened in the regular season, it would have tied the record for longest play in NFL history. Unfortunately for Humphries though, he won't get his name in the record book because preseason games don't count toward NFL records.

There have only been a total of two 109-yard plays ever in the NFL. One came in 2013 when Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown while he was with the Vikings. The other one came in 2007 when Antonio Cromartie returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown while playing with the Chargers.

