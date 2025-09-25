The Philadelphia Eagles are taking steps to prepare for what will be a hot and humid game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Eagles traveled down to Tampa early in hopes of acclimating to the sweltering weather, but Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't sure it will help that much.

In an appearance on "Rearview" with Mark Sanchez, Mayfield said Tampa intends to use the heat as a tool to wear down Philadelphia's defense. Mayfield said one extra day in the Florida humidity won't be enough to adjust by Sunday, and he even thinks that decision could backfire on the Eagles.

"We'll have a good game plan, obviously, to try and tire these guys out," Mayfield said. "Advantage for us, we're in Tampa, the heat. They're not used to that. I know there's been stories that broke about them coming down to Tampa a day early. I don't necessarily think that helps them. One day doesn't get you acclimated to this humidity. Honestly, I think it makes them think about it more when they get down here earlier."

Mayfield was also asked about playing in the heat during his Wednesday press conference, and he said the offense can tell when the opposing secondary is running low on fuel. That was part of the Bucs' game plan against the New York Jets in Week 3.

"You could in the secondary, though, those guys were tired -- especially with what we were doing last week," Mayfield said. "Putting the ball on the perimeter. Making them chase and tackle. We can feel it. Guys in the huddle will say, 'Hey, we are not as tired as they are.'"

In a battle of unbeaten NFC contenders, the Buccaneers and Eagles are slated for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. The forecast calls for a 90-degree day with high humidity, according to Accuweather. The heat index could even creep up above 100 degrees, so conditioning will be a challenge for both sides, but Mayfield clearly thinks his side has the edge there.

The Bucs have won six of their last seven against the Eagles, including four of five during Nick Sirianni's tenure as Philadelphia's coach.