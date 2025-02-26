Lawyers for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White say the FBI is investigating an alleged extortion attempt involving their client. Michelle Gervais and TJ Grimaldi released the following statement to NFL Media:

"The FBI and other appropriate authorities are currently looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White. Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad's rights as a victim of extortion."

No further information regarding the alleged extortion plot has been released at this time.

White was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is slated to make $3.2 million. The running back shared backfield duties with rookie Bucky Irving during the 2024 season.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.