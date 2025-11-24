Two of the top teams in the NFC meet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Buccaneers (6-4) lead the NFC South, while the Rams (8-2) top the NFC West. The game will feature two of the better quarterbacks in the league in Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers and Matthew Stafford of the Rams. Both players figure into several NFL player props or a Sunday Night Football SGP.

Mayfield has been dominant, and has completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,365 yards and 17 touchdowns. Stafford, meanwhile, is in the MVP conversation, completing 66% of his passes for 2,557 yards and 27 touchdowns. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in seeking NFL prop lines for other options like Emeka Egbuka, Sean Tucker and Cade Otton of the Buccaneers or Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams of the Rams. Before betting any Buccaneers vs. Rams props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Rams prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Top NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. Buccaneers

After analyzing the Buccaneers vs. Rams props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield goes over 242.5 yards passing (-114). Mayfield has gone over his passing yards line in four of the last five games when going against a top-third defense, averaging 282.2 passing yards. In a 28-23 loss to New England on Nov. 9, he completed 28 of 43 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Mayfield is also going against the league's No. 21 pass defense with the Rams. L.A. holds opposing ball carriers to the sixth-lowest yards per carry, so look for Tampa to lean on the passing game instead of a ground attack. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Mayfield to have 291 passing yards and gives this prop a 4.5 out of 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Rams

