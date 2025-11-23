Division leaders clash when the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams on 'Sunday Night Football'. Tampa Bay is coming off a 44-32 loss at Buffalo last week, while Los Angeles defeated Seattle 21-19. The Buccaneers (6-4), who have lost two in a row, are 4-2 on the road this season. The Rams (8-2), who have won five consecutive games, are 4-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Rams lead the all-time series 19-10, including wins in three of the last four meetings. The Rams are 7-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Rams vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. He is coming off a down 2024 NFL season at SportsLine that puts him at 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units), including 593-518 ATS. Entering the 2025-26 season, he has been profitable in five of six seasons, going 659-564 ATS (plus $3,556 for $100 players).

In addition, Hartstein has gone 26-10 on his last 36 picks involving the Rams, returning more than $1,500. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Buccaneers vs. Rams and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Rams spread Los Angeles -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Rams over/under 49.5 points Buccaneers vs. Rams money line Tampa Bay +283, Los Angeles Rams -357 Buccaneers vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Buccaneers vs. Rams streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Buccaneers vs. Rams picks

For Sunday Night Football's matchup, Hartstein is leaning over the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. The Buccaneers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games with the over hitting in six of 10 games. The Rams, meanwhile, are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games with the under going 5-4-1 in that same stretch. The teams have scored a lot of points in their last seven meetings, with the over going 6-1, with the Rams winning five of those matchups.

Matthew Stafford is having an MVP-type year, completing 66% of his passes for 2,557 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a rating of 112.7. Baker Mayfield leads Tampa Bay, completing 63.5% of his passes for 2,365 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions and a 97.0 rating. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Matthew Stafford is having an MVP-type year, completing 66% of his passes for 2,557 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a rating of 112.7. Baker Mayfield leads Tampa Bay, completing 63.5% of his passes for 2,365 yards and 17 touchdowns with three interceptions and a 97.0 rating.