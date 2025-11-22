The NFL Week 12 matchup on 'Sunday Night Football' pits NFC contenders as the Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams (8-2) are tied with Philadelphia for the best record in the conference and are riding a five-game win streak. L.A. knocked off Seattle, 21-19, in Week 11. Tampa (6-4) sits atop the NFC South but has dropped three of its last four, most recently falling to Buffalo, 44-32. The Rams have won eight of the last 10 matchups between the teams. The Bucs have ruled out Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), while receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) is questionable.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bucs won the last matchup, 16-13, back in 2022. The latest Buccaneers vs. Rams odds have Los Angeles as 6.5-point home favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Rams vs. Buccaneers picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 on a 48-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buccaneers vs. Rams. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the football odds and trends for Rams vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Rams spread Rams -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Rams over/under 49.5 points Buccaneers vs. Rams money line Rams -329, Bucs +263 Buccaneers vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Buccaneers vs. Rams streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Bucs are coming off a defeat, but they are also 8-2 against the spread (ATS) following a loss since the start of last season. Despite the outcome versus Buffalo last week, Tampa did put up 32 points on the scoreboard, which is its second-most of the season, and the Buccaneers could take advantage of a slumping pass for rush the Rams. L.A. hasn't recorded a defensive sack in back-to-back games and has just one QB takedown over its last three games. Los Angeles also gave up its second-most rushing yards of the year (135) last week versus Seattle, so there are defensive holes that Tampa's top-10 scoring offense can exploit. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rams can cover

Recent spread results favor L.A. which is 4-1 ATS during its five-game win streak, while Tampa is just 1-3 ATS over its last four. Recent on the field results also tilt in favor of the Rams, who have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including in the postseason. This year, Matthew Stafford is the MVP favorite as he leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (27) for a Rams team which is well balanced on both sides of the ball. L.A. has the No. 6 scoring offense and the No. 2 scoring defense, making it one of two teams to rank in the top six in both. The Rams also boast the second-best turnover differential (+10) in the league. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Rams picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Rams vs. Bucs 10,000 times and is going Under on the total, projecting 48 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucs vs. Rams, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Buccaneers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.