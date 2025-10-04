Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a "medical episode" during a walk-through practice on Wednesday, according to the team, and he was transported off site for further evaluation. Thankfully, Peete appears to be OK.

Fox Sports reported Saturday that Peete is healthy enough to travel with the team to Seattle for the Bucs' Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, paramedics were called to the Buccaneers' facility after Peete collapsed approximately 15-20 minutes through Wednesday's practice. The Buccaneers said that team medical personnel attended to Peete, who was said to be responsive and coherent before being taken to a local hospital.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles later told reporters that Peete is "doing fine," with early indications being that he had been suffering from dehydration.

Peete, the brother of former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and son of longtime NFL running backs coach Willie Peete, has coached NFL running backs since 1998 and has served in that role for the Buccaneers since 2023. He has also coached for the Raiders, Cowboys, Bears and Rams.