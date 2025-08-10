A notable member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was injured early during the club's first preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Running back Rachaad White suffered a groin injury in the first quarter, and has been ruled out for the rest of the night.

White rushed six times for 28 yards before exiting the matchup for good. With the Buccaneers sitting most of their starters on Saturday night, he got the start alongside quarterback Kyle Trask. Sean Tucker took over at running back when White exited the game.

The former third-round pick out of Arizona State is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. In 2024, White rushed for 613 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a career-high 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught 51 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns, marking the second season in a row he crossed 1,000 scrimmage yards.

The Buccaneers' leading rusher last season was rookie Bucky Irving, who rushed for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns in his first professional season. His 5.4 yards per rush were the most recorded by a rookie that crossed 1,000 yards rushing since Adrian Peterson in 2007, and his 1,514 scrimmage yards were the most recorded by any rookie last season.