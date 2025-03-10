For two seasons in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let a Pro Bowl wide receiver test the free agent market.

They let Mike Evans do so a year ago, and he re-signed on a two-year, $41 million deal. This year, Chris Godwin went through the same experience, and he made the same decision. Godwin is re-signing with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $66 million deal with $44 million guaranteed, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports. Godwin's contract can reach a maximum of $72 million. He reportedly took less money to remain with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Evans and the rest of the NFC South champions, per NFL Media.

Godwin has consistently been in Evans' shadow with the Buccaneers, but before he dislocated his ankle in Week 7, he was leading the entire NFL in catches with 50 as their WR1. Godwin was second in the league in yards receiving at the time with 576 and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with five. If healthy, he proved he can take over the mantle as the team's No. 1 option as Evans ages, and he's always been well thought of as a teammate. The good times continue to roll in Tampa Bay for the four-time defending NFC South champions.